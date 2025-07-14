Marilou Perez Builds Strong 2025 Season with Key Performances Across NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marilou Perez, originally from Lyon, France, has developed a career that reflects both artistic discipline and international reach. In 2025, she has taken on a series of performances that demonstrate her professional consistency and alignment with some of New York’s most recognized choreographers and institutions.

In June, she performed as a lead dancer with Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet at the Brooklyn Academy of Music as part of its Commemorating Juneteenth program, a widely attended cultural event. The production brought together a collection of professional elite dancers to explore themes of memory and movement; Perez performed in multiple pieces throughout the evening in her role as a lead dancer. Her presence in this lineup confirmed her ongoing participation in institutionally supported work within the city’s cultural infrastructure.

Earlier in the year, in April, she was part of the Brooklyn Artists Ball presented by Dior at the Brooklyn Museum. This multidisciplinary evening combined fashion, visual art, and live performance. Perez was featured prominently alongside singer Laufey and other artists in a choreography-driven segment that was covered in Vogue and CR Fashion Book. Her involvement in this setting placed her within a network of artists working across both commercial and artistic disciplines.

Perez is also scheduled to perform in Remembrance, a new work by choreographer Salvatore LaRussa, to be presented at New York Live Arts in September 2025. The piece marks the 20th anniversary of Salvatore LaRussa Dance Theatre and is set to feature a group of professionals selected for their ability to work with both structured choreography and interpretive performance. Perez’s role in this upcoming production continues her engagement with contemporary repertory in formal performance spaces.

“Coming from France, I carry with me a certain sense of precision, elegance, and line that’s deeply rooted in our dance culture. It’s something I don’t try to imitate—it’s simply a part of how I move, how I see choreography, how I approach the stage. In New York, where the energy is bold and constantly evolving, I feel that bringing that French foundation into the work creates a kind of dialogue between refinement and edge. That contrast is where I find my voice as an artist.”

— Marilou Perez

These recent appearances build on a longer trajectory of professional work. In previous seasons, Perez has performed with Brooklyn Ballet and with Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet under the direction of Jamel Gaines. Her role in JGCO’s repertory was consistent with the company’s focus on socially engaged contemporary movement. She has also participated as a lead performer in the Table of Silence Project, an international performance conceived by Jacqulyn Buglisi and presented annually at Lincoln Center.

Perez began her professional path after earning early recognition at the Youth America Grand Prix in 2013. She later trained at The Ailey School in New York, where she completed a comprehensive program in ballet, Horton, Graham, and related techniques. This foundation gave her access to a wide range of contemporary and classical repertory, which she has continued to explore and expand on through her performance work in the U.S.

Her move from Lyon to New York was motivated by a desire to pursue an international career. She now operates as an independent artist working with companies, choreographers, and cultural producers on an ongoing basis. Her performance calendar reflects both consistency and range, with appearances in theatrical settings, museum programs, and institutional productions.

Marilou Perez’s career reflects a clear commitment to professional standards and a long-term investment in dance as a full-time practice. With continued work in upcoming premieres and large-scale events, she maintains an active presence in the city’s dance sector while contributing to projects that carry international visibility and cultural relevance.