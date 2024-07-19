Maria Friedman to Perform at Café Carlyle This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maria Friedman will perform her new show Maria Friedman: Legacy at Café Carlyle September 24-28, 2024.

Maria Friedman is an English actress and director of stage and screen, best known for her work in musical theatre. She is an Eight-time Olivier Award nominee, winning three. Her first win was for her 1994 one-woman show, By Special Arrangement. She has also twice won Best Actress in a Musical for the original London productions of Passion and Ragtime. She is more recently known for her role as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders. She also made an appearance as the narrator in the 1999 straight to video version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Friedman most recently directed the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, which earned her a Tony nomination for Best Direction of a Musical.

For more information and to purchase tickets: https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/the-carlyle-new-york/experiences/cafe-carlyle/maria-friedman-at-cafe-carlyle