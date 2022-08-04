Mare Winningham and William Youmans Join Jim Parsons-Led A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE at Classic Stage Company

Two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country) and William Youmans (To Kill A Mockingbird) will be joining the cast of Classic Stage Company's A Man of No Importance as Lily Byrne as Baldy O'Shea. Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, A Man of No Importance will be the final CSC production directed by John Doyle following his tenure as Artistic Director.

A Man of No Importance will begin performances on Tuesday, October 11, with opening night set for Sunday, October 30 for a limited run through Sunday, December 4. A Man of No Importance is produced by special arrangement with Tom Kirdahy and Mara Isaacs.



The previously announced roster of talent includes four-time Emmy Award Winner Jim Parsons as Alfie Byrne, Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!) as Miss Oona Crowe, Kara Mikula (The Cradle Will Rock at CSC) as Mrs. Curtain, Da'Von T. Moody (A.D. 16) as Breton Beret, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil (Macbeth at CSC) as Mrs. Grace, Thom Sesma (Pacific Overtures at CSC) as Mr. Carney, Tony nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square) as Robbie Fay, Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square) as Father Kenny, Jessica Tyler Wright (Allegro at CSC) as Mrs. Patrick, and Joel Waggoner (School of Rock) as Ernie Lally. Final casting will be announced soon.



The creative team will include John Doyle (Scenic Design), Ann Hould Ward (Costume Design), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Sun Hee Kil (Sound Design), Craig Burns, The Telsey Office (Casting), Alex Wylie (Props Supervisor), Bruce Coughlin (Orchestrator), Caleb Hoyer (Music Director), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).



Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Jim Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's

Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.



Single tickets for A Man of No Importance will go on sale today, Thursday, August 4 at 1pm ET. Member tickets are now on sale. More information on memberships and tickets is available at classicstage.org.



ABOUT CLASSIC STAGE COMPANY

Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world's repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.



In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.



In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told.

Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille

Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.



MARE WINNINGHAM

won her first Emmy Award for her role in the critically acclaimed Amber Waves. Her other high profile television movie and series credits include "The Thornbirds," "ER," "The Affair," "The Outsider," and multiple seasons of "American Horror Story." She received her second Emmy Award for her role in "George Wallace" (as well as Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations) and an additional six Emmy nominations, including for her performances in

The Boys Next Door, "Hatfields and McCoys," and "Mildred Pierce." She was seen on television most recently in the Hulu limited series "Dopesick," for which she earned her sixth Emmy nomination.



Her range of film credits include her breakthrough performance in St. Elmo's Fire, Wyatt Earp, The War, Turner & Hooch, The Seagull, Philomena, Dark Waters, Miracle Mile, for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, and George, for which she received an Independent Spirit Award and an Academy Award nomination. She was seen most recently in the film adaptation of All My Puny Sorrows.



For her work on stage, she received a Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Award nomination, and Drama League Award nomination for her work in 10 Million Miles, and a Lucille Lortel

nomination for her work in Tribes. She made her Broadway debut in the revival of Picnic and was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Casa Valentina. She starred in the Bob Dylan musical Girl from the North Country Off-Broadway, for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, and she received a Tony Award nomination for her role when the show transferred to Broadway this year.



WILLIAM YOUMANS

began his career nearly 50 years ago, as an apprentice at CSC, the very first year the company took residence in its current location. Broadway: Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Farnsworth Invention, The Little Foxes (Elizabeth Taylor), Big River, Titanic, The Pirate Queen, Finian's Rainbow, Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme, Carousel, To Kill a Mockingbird. Movies & TV: "Birdman," "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close," "Nadine," "Mrs. Soffel," "Fresh Horses," "Ten Minutes to Midnight," "Compromising Positions," several "Law and Orders," "Madam Secretary," others.