Marc Platt Wanted Just One WICKED Movie with an Intermission- 'That Was One Battle I Lost'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wicked fans still have months to wait for the second film, Wicked: For God, but if it had been up to producer Marc Platt, that might not have been the case. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Platt revealed his original plan for the films at nominees breakfast for the Producers Guild of America. “I remember going to the movies as a kid and watching musicals or Lawrence of Arabia that had intermissions in it, and that was actually my dream for Wicked, that we could do it with intermission. That was one battle I lost.”

Broadway fans can rent or purchase Wicked on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV. It costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.