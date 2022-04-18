Manhattan Comedy School and Gotham Comedy Club Present FUNNIEST PERSON IN  FINANCE

Manhattan Comedy School and Gotham Comedy Club present the "Funniest Person in Finance" stand-up comedy contest. After two rounds, the finals will be held on April 18th, and will feature industry professionals working in finance with all levels of stand-up comedy experience. The contest will be judged based on audience reaction and the scores from Pro comics and industry professionals. Winners of the contest will receive various prizes such as: a $450 class from the Manhattan comedy school, a $250 gift certificate to a major NYC restaurant, and a $100 gift certificate from Gotham Comedy club.

This contest is open to all levels of stand-up comedy experience. First timers can receive complimentary coaching from a Manhattan comedy school instructor. Last year, the contest and contestants were featured across top-tier media outlets including CNBC, Fox Business, Crains NY, BBC, NPR, CBS, Business Insider, and Newsweek.

Owner of Manhattan Comedy School and Gotham Comedy Club New Talent Director, Andy Engel, spoke about the event, mentioning, "It's clear that people need comedy now more than ever before, and potential students are looking to our school to learn from the national headliners who also teach. We get hundreds of professionals who are never going to quit their days jobs but understand that stand-up comedy is the ultimate must have skill for anyone in business today."

Thousands of businesses were permanently closed and destroyed by the Pandemic. However, the Manhattan Comedy school immediately pivoted and adapted to the new reality. In addition to offering standard classes such as Stand-up Comedy for beginners and Storytelling, the company expanded their classes to include How to perform on Zoom, Clean Comedy, Podcasting Bootcamp, and Stand-up comedy for Women only.

For more information on Manhattan Comedy School, please go to their website: www.manhattancomedyschool.com.