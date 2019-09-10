Mandy Patinkin To Release New Solo Album CHILDREN AND ART

Tony Award-winning legend Mandy Patinkin has announced that he will release his latest solo album, Children and Art, on Nonesuch Records.

In addition to a song written by Patinkin, the album includes compositions from Stephen Sondheim, Taylor Mac, Lyle Lovett, and Tom Waits.

The album pulls tracks from Patinkin's 2018 Diary albums as well as his 1998 album Mamaloshen.

Children and Art is currently available for pre-order at MandyPatinkinDiary.com, before its October 25 release date.

The full track listing includes:

1. Going to a Town

2. Kentucky Avenue

3. If I Had a Boat

4. From the Air

5. So Long Dad

6. Children and Art

7. To Be of Use

8. My Mom

9. Wandering Boy

10. Fear Itself / Sarabande

11. Raggedy Ann

12. Refugees/Song of the Titanic

Mandy has released several previous albums including, Mandy Patinkin and Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual, Mandy Patinkin: Diary January 2018, and Mandy Patinkin Diary: April/May 2018.

Also with Nonesuch are Experiment, Oscar & Steve, Kidults and Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim. In 1998 he debuted, Mamaloshen, a collection of traditional, classic and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish. The recording of Mamaloshenwon the Deutschen Schallplattenpreis (Germany's equivalent of the Grammy Award).

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest,Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.





