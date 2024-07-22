Malcolm Washington's THE PIANO LESSON Film to Make International Premiere at TIFF

The film version of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson will make its international premiere at the 49th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, scheduled to run from September 5, 2024 to September 15, 2024.

The festival will screen a lineup of 63 total films, including the musical Emilia Pérez, Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, and films from directors such as Ron Howard and Gia Coppola.

Based on Wilson's play in his American Century Cycle, The Piano Lesson stars Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington who reprise their roles from the 2022 Broadway revival. The cast also includes Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins.

Grammy Award-winner Erykah Badu is set to make a musical cameo appearance in the film. Directed by Malcolm Washington, the film is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

The 2022 revival of the play remains the highest-grossing revival of a play on Broadway and played a total of 124 regular performances (and 27 previews).