Magician Steve Cohen Announces New Book CONFRONTING MAGIC
Pre-sale begins December 7.
World-renowned magician Steve Cohen is proud to announce that his new book, Confronting Magic, will be available for pre-sale on December 7, 2020. Published by Assouline, the book features original photography and rare memorabilia alongside a Foreword by Academy Award-winner Guillermo Del Toro and text by Cohen himself. Confronting Magic celebrates twenty years of Chamber Magic and the variety of guests that the lively, intimate show has attracted and stunned.
Confronting Magic features stills and props from Cohen's most praise-worthy tricks, including his signature "Think-a-Drink" and the jaw-dropping Bullet Catch. At other times, the camera is turned to the audience, inviting readers to step into the magician's shoes and see what he sees-the laughter and the outbursts; the silence and the hand-wringing; the collapsing-onto-your-neighbor's- shoulder and the wide-eyed disbelief. These jubilant reactions illustrate just why audiences return to Cohen's parlor again and again-music can make you dance; comedy can make you laugh; but only magic can make you wonder.
Confronting Magic will be available for purchase on ChamberMagic.com and Assouline.com. The books will ship on January 7, 2021.
At Chamber Magic, guests are invited into an elegant salon at the Lotte New York Palace, dressed to impress in cocktail attire, for an evening of conjuring, mind-reading, sleight of hand, and an astonishing trick called Think-A-Drink. Cohen, the Millionaires' Magician, baffles his guests with magic up close as he recreates parlor entertainment that characterized Manhattan in the early 20th century. The adults-only audience for each performance is limited to 60 people, guaranteeing each guest an intimate view of every mystifying maneuver.
Previous guests include Guillermo Del Toro, David Copperfield, Seth Rogan, Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster, John Williams, William Goldman, Teller, Warren Buffett, Buzz Aldrin, Renée Zellweger, Frank Oz, Stephen Sondheim, Queen of Morocco, Gerard Butler, Jason Segal, Hank Azaria, Michael Chabon, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Derren Brown, Derek DelGaudio, Peter Sagal, and more.
Chamber Magic began performances in 2000 at a Greenwich Village apartment before moving to The National Arts Club. In 2001 Cohen took up residence at the Waldorf Astoria for sixteen years. In 2017, Cohen transferred the show to the Lotte New York Palace, where he performed five shows every weekend until March 2020, when he suspended all performances because of Covid-19. When safe, Chamber Magic will return.
ABOUT Steve Cohen
Steve Cohen has delighted and mystified audiences all over the world. His audiences, now totaling more than 500,000 guests, include a who's-who of celebrities, royalty, and other notables.
Cohen has been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman and in publications such as Variety, Forbes, and The New York Times. As a testimony to his success, October 6, 2017 was officially proclaimed "Chamber Magic Day" by the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio.
Cohen earned a psychology degree from Cornell University and studied at Waseda University in Tokyo. He holds the esteemed rank of Member of the Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star, awarded by The Magic Circle in London. His book, Win the Crowd, in which he explores the power of suggestion and how it can help people in their everyday lives, has been published in seven languages.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
Voting Opens For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020. Nominees in all categori...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
Megan Mullally to Lead Reimagined ANYTHING GOES from Kathleen Marshall
Emmy-winner Megan Mullally will hit the high seas as Reno Sweeney in a reimagined UK production of Anything Goes from Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall! ...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
New York City Center Announces Future Encores! Production of INTO THE WOODS
New York City Center today announced an additional musical in development as part of the longstanding Encores! series. Stephen Sondheim and James Lap...