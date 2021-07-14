Madison Marie McIntosh To Premiere Songs By Jeff Shankley at The Players

Madison Marie McIntosh, mezzo-soprano, will perform a concert at The Players, an historic social club in Manhattan, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The program for the concert will include beloved works from opera and musical theatre, and world premieres of songs by Jeff Shankley. Ms. McIntosh will be joined by acclaimed pianist and conductor Keith Chambers.

The songs by Mr. Shankley come from his new musicals Brooklyn to Broadway and Casanova. Before turning his talents to composing, Mr. Shankley has enjoyed a long career as a television and stage actor. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art; was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company; and, among the many roles to his credit, he was the originator of several roles in the musicals of Andrew Lloyd Webber, including Munkustrap in Cats and Greaseball in Starlight Express.

For more information visit: http://www.theplayersnyc.org/