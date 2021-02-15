MTC Curtain Call Series to Stream THE PAST IS THE PAST Starring Ron Cephas Jones and Jovan Adepo

Manhattan Theatre Club will present The Past Is The Past as the first production in MTC's virtual Curtain Call series, streaming on demand from Thursday, February 18 through Sunday, February 28 only.

Written by Drama Desk Award winner Richard Wesley (Black Terror, The Mighty Gents), The Past Is The Past was originally produced in MTC's 1974-1975 season. The reading stars Emmy Award nominee Jovan Adepo ("Watchmen," "When They See Us," Fences) and two-time Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us," Between Riverside and Crazy) and is directed by Oz Scott (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf, "Black Lightning," The Cheetah Girls).

Tickets to the reading are free and can be reserved at www.manhattantheatreclub.com/events/mtc-curtain-call-series.

The scene is a pool hall, where a man in his mid-40s shoots a solitary game until a college student he has never met challenges him to play. As their game goes on, it becomes clear that the men recognize each other and have a deep connection. While the truth emerges, so does the fact that the past must remain just that.

Upcoming readings in the monthly Curtain Call series will include Three Days of Rain, written by Richard Greenberg, directed by Evan Yionoulis, with Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery, and Bradley Whitford; Neat, written and performed by Charlayne Woodard; and Beauty of the Father, written by Nilo Cruz and directed by Michael Greif. Premiere dates and additional casting will be announced soon.

While physical stages remain dark across America, Manhattan Theatre Club invites audiences to gather virtually as a community and find connection, inspiration, and entertainment through a series of virtual theatrical experiences from the comfort of their homes. Up-to-date information about all MTC Virtual Stage initiatives can always be found at www.manhattantheatreclub.com/virtual.