MTC Will Bring SKELETON CREW and PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC to the Stage In 2021-2022 Season

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced plans to produce two additional shows for Manhattan Theatre Club's 2021-2022 season.

In the winter of 2022, MTC plans to present the Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud, Pipeline) and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lackawanna Blues, August Wilson's Jitney) at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Also in Winter 2022, Off-Broadway at New York City Center Stage (i), MTC plans to present the world premiere of Prayer For The French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other) and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Sound Inside, The Band's Visit). Prayer for the French Republic is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation's Theatre Visions Fund program. Prayer for the French Republic was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

MTC's planned 2021-2022 season also includes the Broadway premiere of Lackawanna Blues, written, performed, and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson with original music by Bill Sims Jr. in Fall 2021 and the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, written by Paula Vogel and directed by Mark Brokaw in Spring 2022 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre; and the world premiere of Morning Sun, written by Simon Stephens and directed by Lila Neugebauer in Fall 2021 and the American premiere of Golden Shield, written by Anchuli Felicia King and directed by Danya Taymor in the 2021-2022 season, off-Broadway at New York City Center Stage (i).

Exact performance dates and further casting information for all six productions will be announced at a later date.

Like the rest of the theatre community, Manhattan Theatre Club continues to closely follow the COVID-19 health and safety guidance of New York City and State.

"When conditions allow, everyone at MTC looks forward to safely having artists and audiences back in Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and at our off-Broadway home at New York City Center," said Lynne Meadow.

In the meantime, MTC's Virtual Season continues online with theatrical experiences, initiatives, and events that audiences can enjoy without leaving their homes. Details can be found at www.manhattantheatreclub.com/virtual.

**WINTER 2022**

Skeleton Crew

ON BROADWAY AT THE Samuel J. Friedman THEATRE

Broadway Premiere by Tony Award Nominee Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Tony Award Winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson

A timely and gripping Broadway premiere from Tony Award® nominee Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud, Pipeline). In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity. The New York Times gives this astonishing work a Critic's Pick and cheers, "A very fine new play... warm-blooded, astute, deeply moral and deeply American." And The Amsterdam News hails it as "a prime example of how theatre imitates life... intense, touching and funny." Directing is Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lackawanna Blues, August Wilson's Jitney).

**WINTER 2022**

Prayer For The French Republic

MTC AT NEW YORK CITY CENTER - STAGE I

World Premiere by Drama Desk Award Winner Joshua Harmon

Directed by Tony Award Winner David Cromer

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately await news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple's great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" Following five generations of a French Jewish family, Prayer For The French Republic is a sweeping look at history, home, and the effects of an ancient hatred. This powerful world premiere comes from acclaimed playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other) and director David Cromer, a Tony Award winner for The Band's Visit.

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over more than four decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 27 Tony Awards, 40 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street).

