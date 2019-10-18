MTC Announces Fall Benefit Featuring Patrick Page, Sierra Boggess and More
Manhattan Theatre Club will present its 2019 Fall Benefit, featuring performances by Olivier nominee Sierra Boggess, Tony nominee Melissa Errico, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Tony nominee Patrick Page and Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, on Monday evening, November 11 at 583 Park Avenue (63rd Street and Park Avenue).
Samantha Brand, Lisa Towbin and Susan Winter are co-chairs of the 2019 Fall Benefit.
The event will begin with cocktails which will be followed by dinner and the performance. MTC is a not for profit theatre and all proceeds from this annual event will support MTC's mission to produce innovative theatre of the highest quality on and off-Broadway,
Tables and individual tickets, which include cocktails, dinner, and the show, are now on sale. Tables are available for $30,000, $25,000, and $20,000, and individual tickets are on sale for $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000. To purchase tickets or find more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com/season-tickets/events/fall-benefit/ or contact MTC Special Events at (212) 399-3000 x 4244 or email events@mtc-nyc.org.
The creative team includes Richard Maltby, Jr. (Director); Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design); Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton, Sonic Designs (Sound Design); Jason Michael Webb (Musical Direction);
James FitzSimmons (Production Stage Manager) and Jereme Kyle Lewis (Assistant Stage Manager).
Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes and 27 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Cost of Living by Martyna Majok; INK by James Graham; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney and The Piano Lesson; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
