MSG Entertainment Names Scott Packman Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. today announced that Scott Packman - a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of legal experience - has been named Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective July 1. In this role, Mr. Packman will oversee and direct all of MSG Entertainment's legal affairs, supporting the Company's growth initiatives.



Mr. Packman will work closely with the MSG Entertainment executive management team to support the long-term direction and overall management of the Company. He will be responsible for managing the Company's legal affairs team, including all corporate, commercial, transactional, litigation, regulatory and day-to-day legal matters, and will report to Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSG Entertainment.



Mr. Dolan said: "We are pleased to welcome Scott to MSG Entertainment, where he brings with him decades of outstanding legal experience, particularly in the entertainment industry. His expertise and insights will be an asset as we continue to grow our Company, including through our state-of-the-art MSG Sphere venues."



Mr. Packman said: "I am excited to be joining MSG Entertainment and look forward to working with the Company's senior management team and the entire Legal department to advance the Company's key legal and business priorities."



Mr. Packman joins MSG Entertainment following a multi-faceted career as a senior executive and general counsel, working on a range of issues pertaining to business and legal affairs, venture capital and private equity, intellectual property, financing, mergers and acquisitions, and more. He had a 14-year career at MGM Holdings/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the owner of the storied MGM movie studio and iconic film and television library, where he served in a variety of leadership positions, including 12 years as General Counsel and Secretary, overseeing all legal, business affairs, corporate governance and risk management functions. In his last role at MGM, Mr. Packman also served as Senior Executive Vice President. While at MGM, Mr. Packman was a strategic partner to the CEO and Board of Directors on a number of key initiatives, including the Company's successful restructuring as well as investments in various domestic and foreign joint ventures. He recently served as Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Strategy Officer, and Head of Business Affairs for Sonar Entertainment, an independent TV studio and distributor.



Mr. Packman began his legal career in the New York office of Rogers & Wells and was later with the firm O'Melveny & Myers in Los Angeles.



Mr. Packman serves on the Board of Directors of Bet Tzedek, a leading pro bono legal services provider in Los Angeles, in addition to the National Council of AIPAC and the Advisory Board of Creative Community for Peace. He has been recognized numerous times as a "Super Lawyer" by Los Angeles Magazine, as well as a top "Executive Dealmaker" by Daily Variety. He was also named "One of the Top 20 Lawyers Under 40 in California" by the Los Angeles Daily Journal and San Francisco Daily Journal.



Mr. Packman earned a J.D. from New York University School of Law and graduated with M.B.A. and B.B.A. degrees from The University of Texas at Austin, where he will be joining the Advisory Board of the B.B.A. program.

