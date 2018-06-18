MOULIN ROUGE! Delays Boston Premiere to July 10th, Full New Dates

As a result of a construction-related issue that was part of the renovation of the Emerson Colonial Theatre and unrelated to the production, the pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has set new engagement dates at the Boston venue.

Originally scheduled to begin June 27, 2018 and play a previously-announced extended run through August 19, the production will now begin performances on July 10, 2018. The gala performance previously scheduled for July 22, 2018 will now be held on July 29, 2018.

The new performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 8pm

Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 8pm

Friday, July 13, 2018 at 8pm

Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7pm

Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 2pm and 8pm

Friday, July 20, 2018 at 8pm

Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 1pm and 7pm

Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 8pm

Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 8pm

Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 8pm

Friday, July 27, 2018 at 8pm

Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 7pm

Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 8pm

Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 8pm

Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 8pm

Friday, August 3, 2018 at 8pm

Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 1pm and 7pm

Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 8pm

Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 2pm and 8pm

Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8pm

Friday, August 10, 2018 at 8pm

Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 3pm

Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 8pm

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 2pm and 8pm

Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 8pm

Friday, August 17, 2018 at 8pm

Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 7pm

Overnight on June 8, into June 9, there was a construction-related support issue with the steel grid above the stage of the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The issue has been resolved. No one was in the building at the time of the incident. With safety concerns a top priority, crews have worked around the clock to restore the steel grid support and ensure its integrity moving forward.

Guests with tickets for any affected performances by this change will be immediately notified by email and phone and will be able to exchange their tickets for performances later in the run. Tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical can be purchased online at www.EmersonColonialTheatre.com, or by phone at 888-616-0272. Guests are advised that, due to volume, they may experience longer-than-usual call times, but each guest will be addressed as soon as possible.

The box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre will officially open for in-person purchases on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. following a box office opening and ribbon cutting event.

As previously announced, reviving a great theatrical tradition, Boston's crown jewel reopens its doors this summer with the world premiere of the musical, based on the 2001 20th Century Fox motion picture by Baz Luhrmann.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical stars Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights), Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret), Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela), Tam Mutu(Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers), Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It).

The ensemble and swings include Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Joe Carroll, Max Clayton, Natalie Cortez, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Daniel Maldonado, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, and Connor Wince.

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the century, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and mademoiselles, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Aaron Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Karen Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Danny Burstein), the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Sahr Ngaujah), the greatest tango dancer - and gigolo - in all of Paris, Santiago (Ricky Rojas), the tempting Nini (Robyn Hurder), and The Duke of Monroth (Tam Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) with a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play this limited engagement at the newly refurbished venue (106 Boylston Street) prior to Broadway (New York City details to be announced).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award® nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound) and Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design).

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.

www.MoulinRougeMusical.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You