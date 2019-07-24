MOANA's Auli'i Cravalho to Star in SORTA LIKE A ROCKSTAR for Netflix

Moana star Auli'i Cravalho is set to star in Netflix's feature drama Sorta Like A Rock Star', according to Deadline. The film will be directed by Brett Haley.

The film follows a teenage girl who, despite difficult circumstances, is preternaturally optimistic about the world and her place in it. She often helps those around her, resulting in powerful bonds with a disparate group of outsiders in her community, until she faces a devastating loss and can no longer ignore the challenges in her own life.

Additional casting is under way for the movie, which will begin principal photography this October.

Cravalho most recently starred in NBC series Rise. This film will be Cravalho's first non-animated movie.

Haley most recently directed the musical comedy Hearts Beat Loud starring Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons and is currently in post-production on Netflix movie All The Bright Places starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.

Read the original article on Deadline.





