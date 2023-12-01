MJ to Welcome Jackson Hayes as 'Little Michael' Beginning Tonight

Jackson will make his Broadway debut in the production.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Jackson Hayes will join the cast of MJ in the role of ‘Little Michael’ beginning tonight, Friday, December 1, sharing the role with Max Chambers. Originally from Middletown, Delaware, Jackson will make his Broadway debut in the production. He will succeed Bane Griffith who can currently be seen in Dallas in the MJ National Tour.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles Lapointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.   

JACKSON HAYES

(Little Michael) went from being a future king as Young Simba on the Broadway National Tour of The Lion King to being blessed to pay homage to the King of Pop. He is a student at Cab Calloway School of the Arts. He lives to make choices his future self will appreciate. Thank you, God, Mom, Dad, Jared, Jordan, and family. IG@JustJacksonHayes

 




