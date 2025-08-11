MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions for Broadway and Touring Companies

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” in MJ will be held in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 23rd. The production is seeking future replacements for the Broadway and Touring companies of the smash-hit musical. Actors are asked to prepare their favorite Michael Jackson or Jackson 5 song.



Auditions will be held at The Rock Center for Dance (18210 S. Maryland Pkway) on Saturday, August 23, 2025 from 11:00am-2:00pm. Walk-ins are welcome.



Video submissions are welcome for those who cannot attend in person. Please contact audition@mjthemusical.com for more information.



Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.9 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, and been seen by over 5 million people worldwide. The Broadway production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson, with Matte Martinez set to take over the role on September 2. The North American Tour is currently playing in Chicago, IL at the James M. Nederlander starring Jordan Markus, the Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre starring Roman Banks. As previously announced, the production will begin performances in Melbourne on September 9, starring Ilario Grant.

