Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MJ is Startin' Somethin' on Broadway - Grab Your Tickets

MJ the Musical begins previews on December 6!

May. 26, 2021 Â 

MJ is Startin' Somethin' on Broadway - Grab Your Tickets

MJ is the electrifying new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative
process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael
Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror-with an
explosion of music and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Startin' Somethin' on Broadway Dec. 6

Click HERE to purchase tickets

Please Note: The Neil Simon Theatre box office is currently closed for in-person sales.

Concerned about COVID safety? So are we! Be sure to check out our new health and safety guidelines, as well as our flexible refund and exchange policy.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Dana Steingold
Dana Steingold

Related Articles
Chris Noth To Reprise Role Of Mr. Big In Max Original AND JUST LIKE THATâ€¦ Photo

Chris Noth To Reprise Role Of Mr. Big In Max Original AND JUST LIKE THATâ€¦

Second Annual Songs for Our City Songwriting Competition Announced Photo

Second Annual 'Songs for Our City' Songwriting Competition Announced

Signature Theatre to Present Lynn Nottages THE WATERING HOLE Photo

Signature Theatre to Present Lynn Nottage's THE WATERING HOLE

Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman Photo

Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman


More Hot Stories For You