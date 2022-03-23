MJ Releases New Block of Tickets Through December 30

The new musical MJ will release a new block of tickets for performances from September 6 through December 30, 2022 next Wednesday, March 30 at 10:00 AM. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, MJ, inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, is on Broadway playing at the Neil Simon Theatre.

The cast, featuring 12 Broadway debuts, includes newcomer Myles Frost of Washington, D.C. making his debut as Michael Jackson.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles Lapointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

A national tour production of MJ will launch at Chicago's James N. Nederlander Theatre on July 15, 2023 and will play in 17 major cities (and more than 60 engagement weeks) in its first season, while MJ continues its Broadway run at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City.

MJ is produced on Broadway and on tour by Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain.