MGM Acquires CYRANO, Starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry & Ben Mendelsohn

Joe Wright will direct the musical film adaptation.

MGM has acquired Cyrano, a musical film adaptation. According to Deadline, Peter Dinklage will reprise title role that he played onstage at the Terris Theatre in 2018 and at the Daryl Roth Theatre in 2019. Haley Bennett will also reprise her role as Roxanne, which she starred alongside Dinklage in the Terris Theatre production. Joe Wright will direct the film, which also stars Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn.

The musical is written by director, writer and stage actress Erica Schmidt, who is also Dinklage's wife, and is adapted from Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac. Schmidt wrote the libretto and the music is by The National's Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by The National's Matt Berninger and Carin Besser.

A raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another.

The film will be produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, along with Guy Heeley.

The New Group's Cyrano played a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 22 at The Daryl Roth Theatre and also starred Ritchie Coster, Josh A. Dawson, Hillary Fisher, Josh Franklin, Christopher Gurr, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nehal Joshi, Grace McLean, Erika Olson and Scott Stangland.

Read the original article on Deadline.

