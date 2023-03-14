MEAN GIRLS Star Erika Henningsen Joins New ABC Pilot PUBLIC DEFENDERS

According to Deadline, Broadway actor Erika Henningsen has joined the cast of the upcoming ABC comedy pilot, Public Defenders.

The show follows four inexperienced public defenders as they navigate the justice system and rely on each other to keep their defendants out of jail and work off their student debt.

Henningsen is set to portray Catherine, an intelligent and pragmatic novice attorney new to the public defender's office whose passion for her work often outshines her need for a fulfilling personal life.

The cast of the pilot, written by Eddie Quintana and directed by Randall Einhorn, will also include Anthony Anderson, Arturo Castro, Kimrie Lewis, Natasha Lopez and Isaiah Dòdó-Williams.

Erika Henningsen was last seen starring as Cady Heron in the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls. She debuted on Broadway as Fantine in the recent revival of Les Miserables opposite Ramin Karimloo. Other credits include Beth in the Kathleen Marshall-helmed musical Diner with music by Sheryl Crow at Signature Theater and Kim Ravenal in the PBS televised Show Boat: Live from Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic.

She can be seen recurring on the critically acclaimed Peacock series Girls5Eva as well as the hit Amazon comedy, Harlem. Erika recently debuted her solo show Raise Your Standards in a sold out run at The Feinstein's Nikko in San Francisco. Upcoming projects include voice work in the popular animation series, Hazbin Hotel in production with A24. Broadway.com 2018 Star of the Year and Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee.