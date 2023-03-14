Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MEAN GIRLS Star Erika Henningsen Joins New ABC Pilot PUBLIC DEFENDERS

​​​​​​​Henningsen is set to portray Catherine, a passionate and pragmatic novice attorney new to the public defender’s office.

Mar. 14, 2023  

MEAN GIRLS Star Erika Henningsen Joins New ABC Pilot PUBLIC DEFENDERS

According to Deadline, Broadway actor Erika Henningsen has joined the cast of the upcoming ABC comedy pilot, Public Defenders.

The show follows four inexperienced public defenders as they navigate the justice system and rely on each other to keep their defendants out of jail and work off their student debt.

Henningsen is set to portray Catherine, an intelligent and pragmatic novice attorney new to the public defender's office whose passion for her work often outshines her need for a fulfilling personal life.

The cast of the pilot, written by Eddie Quintana and directed by Randall Einhorn, will also include Anthony Anderson, Arturo Castro, Kimrie Lewis, Natasha Lopez and Isaiah Dòdó-Williams.

Erika Henningsen was last seen starring as Cady Heron in the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls. She debuted on Broadway as Fantine in the recent revival of Les Miserables opposite Ramin Karimloo. Other credits include Beth in the Kathleen Marshall-helmed musical Diner with music by Sheryl Crow at Signature Theater and Kim Ravenal in the PBS televised Show Boat: Live from Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic.

She can be seen recurring on the critically acclaimed Peacock series Girls5Eva as well as the hit Amazon comedy, Harlem. Erika recently debuted her solo show Raise Your Standards in a sold out run at The Feinstein's Nikko in San Francisco. Upcoming projects include voice work in the popular animation series, Hazbin Hotel in production with A24. Broadway.com 2018 Star of the Year and Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee.



Related Stories
Tony-Winner Daisy Eagan To Bring Live Podcast Tour To NYC And More In April Photo
Tony-Winner Daisy Eagan To Bring Live Podcast Tour To NYC And More In April
Extending its reach beyond your podcast players and headphones, the hit podcast 'Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan' is launching a limited live show tour to play three cities in April 2023.
Video: Kelly Clarkson Has Something to Say About Billy Porters Cover of Stronger Photo
Video: Kelly Clarkson Has Something to Say About Billy Porter's Cover of 'Stronger'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, on a recent episode of NBC's That's My Jam, Tony winner Billy Porter took the stage to perform a one-of-a-kind gospel version of Kelly Clarkson. Now, Kelly has something to say about the performance.
Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay & More to Lead SPLIT Industry Reading Photo
Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay & More to Lead SPLIT Industry Reading
Transport Group will present an industry-only presentations of the new musical Split, conceived by Michele Lowe with book by Lowe and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, starring Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay and more.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for FAT HAM on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for FAT HAM on Broadway
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Fat Ham on Broadway!

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/12/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/12/23
March 14, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/12/2023.
Tickets Now on Sale for Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM; New Opening Date AnnouncedTickets Now on Sale for Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM; New Opening Date Announced
March 14, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere of A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath.
Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen & Ann McNamee's OTHER WORLD To Have Staged Reading This WeekHunter Bell, Jeff Bowen & Ann McNamee's OTHER WORLD To Have Staged Reading This Week
March 14, 2023

OTHER WORLD, a new musical with an original score and story by Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee will present invite-only staged readings on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.
Full Company Confirmed for Zadie Smith's THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN at BAMFull Company Confirmed for Zadie Smith's THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN at BAM
March 14, 2023

BAM has announced the full company for The Wife of Willesden, directed by Indhu Rubasingham at the BAM Harvey Theater. See the full cast, and how to purchase tickets!
Video: Watch Lost Footage of Broadway Greats in ON THE STEPS OF THE SHUBERTVideo: Watch Lost Footage of Broadway Greats in ON THE STEPS OF THE SHUBERT
March 14, 2023

Broadway veteran Kurt Peterson appears in On the Steps of the Shubert, a video commemorating the 50th Anniversary of 'Sondheim: A Musical Tribute'. Narrated by Kurt from the steps inside Broadway's Shubert Theatre in the rear orchestra where he sat beside Stephen Sondheim that evening, the video just debuted online in celebration of the event's 50th anniversary and you can watch it in full.
share