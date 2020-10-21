MCC Theater Announces New LiveLab Production ¡GÁRGOLA! Featuring Omar Vélez Meléndez, Willie Denton and More
¡Gárgola! will stream on MCC’s YouTube Channel on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:30PM ET.
MCC Theater announced today that they will continue their LiveLab series this fall, beginning with ¡Gárgola! by Omar Vélez Meléndez (We Built Our Homes Near Kingdoms of Animals and Magic) and directed by Cristina Angeles (Dream Hou$e). ¡Gárgola! will stream on MCC's YouTube Channel on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:30PM ET. Additional LiveLabs will be announced at a later date.
MCC Theater's LiveLabs is a series of one-act play readings, paying homage to how the company got its start with the One Act Festival nearly 35 years ago. Read live and streamed to the MCC Theater audience, LiveLabs run 25-45 minutes in length and are followed by a talkback with the playwright, director, and cast.
Deep in the dark corners of the Puerto Rican countryside, the townspeople of Barceloneta are witnessing something paranormal. Is it real? Of course it is...But...is it?
The cast of ¡Gárgola! will include Vélez Meléndez along with Willie Denton (Yerba Buena), Maricelis Galanes ("The Baker and the Beauty"), José Eugenio Hernández (Yerba Buena), Beatriz Miranda (The Tallest Man in the World), Sophia Ramos (Party People), and Cristina Soler (A Perfect Getaway).
The creative team will include scenic design by Deilis Curiel.
The live stream of ¡Gárgola! will be followed by a talkback facilitated by Josué Hernández.
Tickets are $7 and are available at mcctheater.org.
