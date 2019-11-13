MBnb to Present a Conversation with Sowon Kwon, Ulrike Müller and Alexander Provan

MBnb presents a conversation with Sowon Kwon, Ulrike Müller, and Alexander Provan, three artists for whom writing is in tandem with, even integral to, their making and critical thinking. Kwon, Müller, and Provan will use Pattens comma as a point of departure for discussing their approaches to language and recent work.



Sowon Kwon's exhibition Pattens comma is currently on view at MBnb and has been extended through November 30. She works in a range of media including sculptural and video installations, drawing, artist books, and writing. Her recent work has been featured at Full Haus, Los Angeles, Gallery Simon, Seoul, and in Triple Canopy magazine, where she worked with Alexander Provan and Secretary Press to publish her book S as in Samsam in 2017. She teaches in the Graduate Fine Arts Programs at Parsons | The New School and Vermont College of Fine Arts, and is a contributor to 4 Columns magazine.



Ulrike Müller's current exhibition, Or Both, is an experimental two-part project at the Moore College Gallery of Art, Philadelphia. The show pairs a solo presentation by Müller with a group exhibition featuring work by Martin Beck, Barbara Chase-Riboud, Jennie C. Jones, and others. She also has work on view in May You Live in Interesting Times at the 58th Venice Biennale, through November 24. Müller was co-editor of the queer feminist journal, LTTR (2001-06) and organized Herstory Inventory. 100 Feminist Drawings by 100 Artists (2012), a collaborative project that was exhibited together with objects from the collections at the Brooklyn Museum and the Kunsthaus Bregenz respectively.



Alexander Provan is the editor of Triple Canopy, a magazine based in New York, and a contributing editor of Bidoun, a magazine of the arts and culture of the Middle East and its diaspora. Provan's writing has appeared in The Nation, n+1, Bookforum, Art in America, and frieze. His performances and multimedia projects meld writing, art-making, editing, and publishing. Two recent works, Outside the Hit Factory for the 2018 Liverpool Biennial and Pointing Machines for the 2014 Whitney Biennnial, explore the power of technological processes to comprehend and determine social conduct while asking how language and art might interrupt those processes.



Pattens comma is open Fridays and Saturdays, 1-6pm and by appointment. The show has been extended through Saturday, November 30.

MBnb is located at 520 West 143 Street #2 between Amsterdam Avenue and Broadway and can be reached via the A,B,C,D and 1 subway trains to 145 Street.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You