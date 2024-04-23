MARY JANE Starring Rachel McAdams Opens Tonight on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manhattan Theatre Club’s Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, starring Academy Award nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Rachel McAdams, and directed by Anne Kauffman opens tonight at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams stars in the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles, An Enemy of the People). Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

The creative team for Mary Jane includes Lael Jellinek (Set Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Ben Stanton(Lighting Design), Leah Gelpe (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager).