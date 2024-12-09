MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Enters Finals Two Weeks At New World Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The hit Off-Broadway 'Hairspray' reunion Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now is entering its final two weeks of performances at New World Stages through December 21, 2024!

This heartwarming and hilarious celebration of Broadway, friendship, and motherhood stars Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Xanadu), and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray). The trio, who originated the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray, reunite to deliver an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughter, and showstopping musical performances.

Producer Lisa Dozier Shacket reflects:“It's been such a joy to witness the incredible connection between the audience and these three powerhouse women. Extending the run gives us the opportunity to share that magic with even more people. We couldn't be more excited to keep the party going!”

The extended run includes special performances on December 9 at 7 pm, December 14 at 2 and 8 PM, December 16 at 7 PM, and December 21 at 2 and 8 pm, 2024.