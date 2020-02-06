Lydia Diamond to Receive the 2020 Horton Foote Playwriting Award From The Dramatists Guild of America

The Dramatists Guild of America has announced they will present the 2020 Horton Foote Playwriting Award to Lydia Diamond at the Dramatists Guild's awards presentations in July. The Richenthal Foundation is again sponsoring the award.

This playwriting award, now in its fifth year, will bestow $25,000 on a dramatist whose work seeks to plumb the ineffable nature of being human. The award is named after the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Oscar-winning, and Tony-nominated playwright Horton Foote, who passed away in 2009. Due to Foote's longtime association with the Dramatists Guild, the award is administered by the Dramatists Guild Foundation. The first recipients of the award were Stephen Karam, Rajiv Joseph, James Anthony Tyler, Amy Herzog and Heidi Schreck.

LYDIA R. DIAMOND's plays include Toni Stone (Audelco Nomination, best play), Smart People, Stick Fly (Broadway), Voyeurs de Venus (Joseph Jeff Award), The Bluest Eye, The Gift Horse, Harriet Jacobs, The Inside, and Stage Black. Theatres include: American Conservatory Theatre, Arena Stage, Arden Theatre, Chicago Dramatists, Company One, Congo Square, Denver Center, The Goodman, The Guthrie Theatre, Hartford Stage, Huntington Theatre Co., Jubilee Theatre, Kansas City Rep, Long Wharf, The McCarter, MPAACT, New Vic (New York), Playmakers Rep, The Roundabout, Second Stage, Steppenwolf, TrueColors, Writer's Theatre Co, and ACT. Commissions include: Arena Stage, Second Stage, Steppenwolf, McCarter, Huntington, Victory Gardens, Writer's Theatre, True Colors and The Roundabout. Lydia was a W.E.B. Du Boise Institute at Harvard non-resident Fellow, a TCG/NEA Playwright in Residence at Steppenwolf, a Huntington Playwright Fellow, a Sundance Institute Playwright Lab Creative Advisor, a Radcliffe Institute Fellow, Playwright in Residence at Arena Stage, has been a Sally B. Goodman McCarter Theatre Artist in Residence. She is a Northwestern graduate ('91) and has an Honorary Doctorate from Pine Manor College. Lydia was a Consulting Producer for Showtime's fourth season of The Affair, co-writing episodes 406 and 407 (nominated for a Writer's Guild Award for best Drama Episode). She is currently developing a one-hour drama at NBC/Paramount. Prof. Diamond was on faculty at Boston University for nine years and is currently on faculty at the University of Illinois at Chicago where most recently she directed Intimate Apparel and In The Next Room or The Vibrator Play.

The Horton Foote Playwriting Award will be presented Monday, July 27, 2020, at Joe's Pub in New York City. The Guild's other awards, including the Hull-Warriner Award, the Frederick Loewe Award, the Flora Roberts Award, and the Lanford Wilson Award, will be announced at a later date.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.dramatistsguild.com/news/dramatists-guild-announces-lydia-diamond-recipient-horton-foote-playwriting-award





