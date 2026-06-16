Luis Valdez Documentary AMERICAN PACHUCO Gets Theatrical Release; Watch a New Trailer





A new documentary spotlighting playwright Luis Valdez has set a theatrical run this summer. American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez, directed by David Alvarado, will begin its theatrical run on July 17 in New York exclusively at the Film Forum.

The film will then expand to over a dozen theaters across the Los Angeles area, including art houses, major chains and Spanish language cinemas, on July 24 and in a similar pattern across the San Francisco Bay Area on July 31. It is slated to open in over 20 cities across the nation this summer. The movie hails from Insignia Films.

At each of the opening weekends, conversations with director Alvarado and Luis Valdez are taking place. In total to date, over 20 cities across the US are planning theatrical runs including Santa Barbara, San Diego, North Hollywood, Norwalk, Oxnard, Orange, Ontario, Long Beach, Salinas, Bakersfield, Pittsburg CA, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Chicago, Tucson and more. Theatrical bookings are being handled by mTuckman media, whose recent films include Steal This Story Please! and No Other Land.

American Pachuco chronicles how writer/playwright/director Luis Valdez illuminated the Mexican American experience on stage and screen and transformed the American cultural landscape. Born in Delano, California, in 1940, Valdez wrote his first plays in grammar school, had his first play produced when he was a student at San Jose State University, and created El Teatro Campesino alongside the United Farm Workers, helping to inspire a broader Chicano theater movement.

Following a sold-out run of his landmark play “ZOOT SUIT” in Los Angeles (1978), Valdez became the first Chicano director to have a play presented on Broadway when it made its New York premiere in 1979. The hit film “LA BAMBA” (1987), written and directed by Valdez, was also a cultural phenomenon and the first Hollywood blockbuster to focus on a Hispanic family’s experience. The film adaptations of “ZOOT SUIT” and “LA BAMBA” were both selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.

“I was 21 when I heard Luis Valdez speak, and it rearranged what I thought was possible for my life,” states director Alvarado. “Twenty years later, putting his story on the big screen is the best way I know to pay that forward. This film is about who gets to be American, and a movie theater is one of the last rooms in this country where strangers still sit together in a room and experience something new and something wonderful. Everybody in that room belongs.”

“Luis Valdez built El Teatro Campesino on the back of a flatbed truck, performing for farmworkers in the towns where this film will now play,” adds Alvarado. “Booking theaters in Salinas, Fresno, and Bakersfield mattered to us as much as booking the Film Forum in New York City. Luis has spent 60 years proving that Chicanos aren’t on the margins of the American story. We are the American story.”

American Pachuco won two audience awards at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival - “Audience Award: U.S. Documentary” and the “Festival Favorite Award.” The film was honored with the prestigious Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film this year.

American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez is written, directed, and produced by David Alvarado; and produced by Lauren DeFilippo, Everett Katigbak and Amanda Pollak. Executive producers include Stephen Ives, Michael Kantor, Loira Limbal, Carrie Lozano, Stanley Nelson, Marcia Smith and Sandie Viquez Pedlow. The film is edited by Daniel Chávez-Ontiveros with cinematography by Zachary Fink and original score by Eduardo Arenas. The film features conversations with Luis Valdez, Edward James Olmos, Dolores Huerta, Cheech Marin, Lou Diamond Phillips, Taylor Hackford, Linda Ronstadt, and more. It is narrated by Olmos in character as El Pachuco.

The film is a co-production of Insignia Films, ITVS, Latino Public Broadcasting and Firelight Media in association with American Masters, PBS, and Ford Foundation Just Films with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, California Humanities, The Better Angels Society, and PBS Distribution.

Theatrical Rollout

July 17 - New York - Film Forum

July 24 - Los Angeles - Laemmle, AMC, Maya Cinemas, Alamo Drafthouse and more

July 31 - San Francisco - Roxie Theater, Smith Rafael in San Rafael, Rialto Elmwood Theater in Berkeley, plus Alamo Mountain View and Valley Fair in the South Bay/San Jose Area

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Sunflower / Retro Photo Archive