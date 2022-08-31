Luenell, Jeff Garlin, Zach Zimmerman, And More To Bring The Laughs To Carolines On Broadway In September

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of September, with headliners Luenell, "The Original Bad Girl of Comedy," as seen in the blockbuster comedy BORAT, Labor Day Weekend, September 1 - 4; Jeff Garlin, from HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, September 7 and 8; Zach Zimmerman, named as one of USA Today's "Comedians You Should Know," on September 9; Abby Roberge, from ABC's Modern Family, on September 10; Bill Bellamy, from his stand-up special "I Want My Life Back," September 16 - 18; and JJ Whitehead, from Comedy Central's The Jim Jefferies Show, on September 30.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in September are Spin the Block, hosted by Fen Guillaume and featuring Isis Djata, Napoleon Emill, Wren Parker, Laz Rivero, Jordan Rock and Brandon Trusso, on September 13; Comedy Records Presents The Canadians, hosted by Jack Armstrong and starring Adrienne Fish, Nathan Macintosh, Alex Pavone, Ana-Marija Stojic, Keith Pedro and Jay & Eytan, on September 14; Talent Harris Jr, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on September 20; Armando Anto Presents: The Divided States of America, on September 21; Rahul Subramanian's Crowd Work Show, on September 22; Lawrence Killebrew, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on September 27; Tahir Moore, from HBO's Insecure, on September 28; and Nicky Smigs and Elyse DeLucci co-headlining on September 29.

Schedule subject to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.

Founded in 1982 by Caroline Hirsch, Carolines on Broadway is New York City's premier comedy venue and one of the city's leading destinations for live entertainment. Carolines first opened as a cabaret in New York's Chelsea neighborhood in 1982 before moving to the South Street Seaport and becoming home to the A&E Network's award-winning series Carolines Comedy Hour. Now a cornerstone of the city's vibrant Times Square district since 1992, Carolines on Broadway continues to present comedy's biggest stars on the industry's grandest stage. In 2022, Carolines marks forty years of bringing laughter to New York City. Carolines founded and produces the annual New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) a week-long festival that features more than 200 comedians performing in more than 150 shows across all five boroughs. The 2022 NYCF will take place November 7 - 13. For more information on Carolines on Broadway visit www.carolines.com. For more information on the NYCF visit www.nycomedyfestival.com.