Lord Cultural Resources and the Association of African American Museums Extends Fellowship 2020 Deadline
The deadline is now September 18th.
The partnership of Lord Cultural Resources and the Association of African American Museums (AAAM) is accepting letters of interest (LOI) through September 18th, 2020, at 11:59 pm ET for Fellowship 2020, a new initiative for Black Americans in Museums, Arts, and Cultural Spaces. Fellowship 2020 for Black Americans in Museums, Arts, and Cultural Spaces brings together talented African/Black American emerging leaders based on their leadership promise and work in museums, visual arts, and other cultural spaces. It memorializes 2020 as a pivotal year when the toxic mix of racism and pandemic threatens the very survival of African Americans.
The program connects fellows to positions of leadership in the field as well as highly accomplished national and international arts and cultural leaders. It prepares them to:
Step into leadership positions in museums, visual artspaces, and other cultural nonprofits through hands-on experience
Make a difference in these institutions through identification and articulation of diverse viewpoints through partnerships and collaborations
Inspire new ideas and innovative change across institutions with a mandate to serve community.
