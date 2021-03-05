Looking Back at the Careers of the Anderson-Lopez Songwriting Team

Did you know the geniuses behind the WandaVision theme songs and chart-topping tune 'Agatha All Along' also worked on hits like Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Frozen, and more? Yep-- it's the team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez!

Married in 2003, this song-writing duo have created some hit songs from some of the biggest Broadway shows and films in the past few years. Robert is also the youngest and quickest recipient of the coveted EGOT title... TWICE! Kristen has a Grammy and Oscar in her collection, has been nominated for multiple Grammys and a Tony Award!

We're looking back at their respective careers and just a few of their biggest hits!

Avenue Q

Robert's first Broadway project ended up winning the Tony Award-- it's Avenue Q! He served as the composer and lyricist alongside Jeff Marx, and even worked on some animation design for the show! In 2004, he won Best Original Score with Marx for the show.

Book of Mormon

Robert worked on another Best Musical winner in 2011 with The Book of Mormon. He was worked alongside Matt Stone and Trey Parker on the show's book, music, and lyrics. The trio went on to win Best Original Score Written For The Theatre and Best Book Of A Musical.

Frozen

You can't talk about the Anderson-Lopez team without mentioning Frozen! While the hit film came out in 2013, bringing with it hits like Let It Go, Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?, Love Is An Open Door, and more, the Broadway production premiered at the St. James Theatre in 2018. The duo brought their talents from the film over to the stage as the show's composers and lyricists.

In Transit

Then in 2016, it was Kristen's turn to take a wack at Broadway composing! She wrote the book, music, and lyrics alongside James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth for Broadway's first-ever a cappella show, In Transit. The show opened at The Circle in the Square Theater on December 11, 2016.

Coco

While not necessarily a Broadway show, we would be remiss if we don't mention the Oscar-winning tune 'Remember Me' from Pixar's Coco! Watch Natalia Lafourcade, Gael García Bernal, and Miguel sign at the Oscars, and along with Kristen and Robert's acceptance speech, below.

Wandavision

Just one of the team's latest projects topping the charts, the theme songs from WandaVision capture the television decades they're emulating perfectly-- from Bewitched to The Office. Not to mention the chart-topping Agatha All Along tune, modeled after The Munsters theme song. And if you're really into music theory, you've got to check out 'What every WandaVision theme song has in common' video below!

We can't wait to see what Kristen and Robert are working on next!