Casting Announced for Lonny Price-Helmed THE LOUDER WE GET at Theatre Calgary

Theatre Calgary's Artistic Director Stafford Arima (Allegiance, Broadway; Carrie, Off-Broadway revival; Altar Boyz, Off-Broadway), along with Solo Productions' Mary Young Leckie (Maudie, Mary's Wedding), have just announced the creative team and casting for The Louder We Get, based on the true story of Marc Hall, with book by Kent Staines, lyrics by Akiva Romer-Segal, and music by Colleen Dauncey.

The Louder We Get follows the true story of former Ontario native Marc Hall, who fought for his right to take his boyfriend to high school prom. 17 years later, the meaning and message of Marc's story is just as important today, as it motivates and inspires people to embrace equality and stand up for who they are. It is a story about speaking up for what you believe, standing up for someone you care about, and making change.

The Louder We Get will be directed by Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Master Harold and the Boys, Broadway; Scotland, PA, Off-Broadway), along with Co-Director Matt Cowart (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, 110 in the Shade, Broadway).

"I am so delighted to be coming to Calgary to work with my old friend Stafford Arima on this exciting new Canadian musical," says Price. "Kent, Akiva and Colleen have written an invigorating show about empowerment- about young people standing up and fighting for what they believe in. There's a lot we can learn from the young people of today, and we need to."

The show will feature Evan Kinnane in the role of Marc Hall. Mr. Kinnane can currently be seen on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. His other US regional work includes Ragtime, Gypsy, Singin' in the Rain, and A Chorus Line. The Louder We Get also features Canada's Lee MacDougall (Come From Away, Broadway) and Thom Allison (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Broadway).

Marc Hall recalls his first meeting with Kinnane. "Shorty after Evan was cast, I received a surprise phone call from him. As you can imagine, it's a bit surreal to speak with someone who is going to play you in a musical, " says Hall. "I'm excited to share my story with him, I think he will be amazing at bringing it all to life, and sharing the message and meaning of the show."

Rounding out the international creative team will be Musical Director Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill, Broadway; Mary & Max - A New Musical, Theatre Calgary), Orchestrator Justin Goldner (funkybutter.com), Choreographer Rebecca Howell (Moulin Rouge! The Musical - Assoc. Choreographer, Broadway; The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 3/4: The Musical, West End), Set designer James Noone (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's

Bar and Grill, A Time to Kill, Broadway), Costume designer Cory Sincennes (Billy Elliot the Musical, Theatre Calgary), Lighting designer Jason Hand (Stratford Festival, Mary's Wedding), Sound designer Joshua D. Reid (A Christmas Carol, Geffen Playhouse; The Ferryman - Associate Sound Design, Broadway), and Assistant Choreographer is Lia Given (Hamilton - performer, West End).

The cast of The Louder We Get also includes Calgary and Canadian talent returning to Theatre Calgary including Rielle Braid (Much Ado About Nothing), Kevin Corey (Billy Elliot the Musical), Naomi Costain (The Drowsy Chaperone), Deann DeGruijter (The Drowsy Chaperone), Alexa Elser (As You Like It), Fionn Laird (Billy Elliot the Musical), Ryan Maschke (Billy Elliot the Musical), Katie McMillan (Mary & Max - A New Musical), Glen Mills (Billy Elliot the Musical), Joel Schaefer (Billy Elliot the Musical), and Scott Olynyk (Billy Elliot the Musical). Making their Theatre Calgary debuts are Devin Cecchetto, Nick Dolan, Alexandra Gratton, Kira Guloien, Isidora Kecman, Jamie Mayers, Kolton Stewart, and Roel Suasin.

The Louder We Get runs at Theatre Calgary January 28 - February 22, 2020, in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre, in Calgary Alberta, Canada. Tickets are on sale now at theatrecalgary.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





