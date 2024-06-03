Liza Minnelli Documentary to Feature Lost Footage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tribeca 2024 will see the world premiere of a new documentary centered on the legendary Broadway performer, Liza Minnelli. According to a new interview with director Bruce David Klein in The New York Times, viewers will be privy to new footage that was buried, of all place, in Minnelli's closet.

"When we started talking to the Liza people, they had just found about 25 hours of old footage that had never been seen before — in Liza’s closet. And our jaws dropped. We realized that there was a story in here about this magical time in the ’70s when she transformed. Her mother died, and within three to five years she was winning a Tony, an Oscar and on and on: a mind-blowing accomplishment," Klein said.

Klein also revealed Minnelli's request for him as he worked on the film about her life and career.

“Bruce, don’t put in anything phony in the movie. Don’t make me look like a phony,” the performer said.

Read the full interview HERE.

The world premiere screening of Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story will be on Wednesday, June 12 at 5:00pm EST at OKX at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

For press accredited by the festival, a press and industry screening will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 9:15am EST at the AMC 19th Street East 6 - Theater.

There will be two public screenings of the film at the festival, the first on Thursday, June 13 at 5:00pm EST at Village East Cinema - Theater 7 and the second on Saturday, June 15 at 5:30pm EST at Village East Cinema - Theater 1. Tickets for public screenings are limited.

ABOUT THE FILM

“I was born, and they took a picture” says Liza Minnelli, in reference to the reality of growing up in the flashbulb-popping, gossip-saturated spotlight. After all, she is Hollywood royalty – the daughter of Oscar-winning director Vincente Minnelli and screen icon Judy Garland. Looking back at her earliest memories through her formative years, Liza finds herself hounded by tough questions and insanely high expectations from critics, the press and the public. Can she sing and dance as well as her mother? Does she have the right look to be a star? Can she act? "LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story" reveals what happened next.

The film brings the dazzling, complex period of Liza’s life in the 1970s, just after the tragic death of her mother, into focus. Liza confronts a range of personal and professional challenges on the way to becoming a bonafide legend. Over the years, Liza seeks out extraordinary mentors: Kay Thompson, Fred Ebb, Charles Aznavour, Halston, and Bob Fosse. They all help her transform from a performer with boundless raw talent and famous parents into a mature, beautifully polished, superstar of stage and screen. Liza takes the world by storm in films ("Cabaret", "New York, New York", "Arthur"), television specials ("Liza with a Z"), concerts (Carnegie Hall, Radio City), and Broadway shows ("The Act", "Chicago", "Liza’s at the Palace"). Her influence extends into fashion, nightlife, art and culture. Along the way, Liza earned an Oscar, an Emmy, four Tonys, a Grammy – and the undeniable status of living legend. Featuring interviews with Minnelli, Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, Lorna Luft and more.