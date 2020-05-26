LIVING ROOM CONCERTS
Living Room Concerts: FUN HOME Star Beth Malone Sings 'Ring Of Keys'

Broadway is temporarily on hiatus, and we know everyone at BroadwayWorld working from home is feeling the effects of not getting our regular fix.

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

For today's performance we've got Fun Home's Beth Malone performing a number she was planning to sing at Broadway Backwards. Watch the Tony Award nominee swap Allisons in Fun Home as she sings 'Ring of Keys!'

Check out the performance below!

If you like this video, consider making a donation to The Actors Fund who provide emergency financial assistance to entertainment professionals in need, or Broadway Cares who's Broadway Backwards fundraiser was cancelled.

