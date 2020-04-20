LIVING ROOM CONCERTS
Click Here for More Articles on LIVING ROOM CONCERTS

Living Room Concerts: Desi Oakley Sings WAITRESS!

Article Pixel Apr. 20, 2020  

Broadway is temporarily on hiatus, and we know everyone at BroadwayWorld working from home is feeling the effects of not getting our regular fix.

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

For today's performance we've got Desi Oakley singing 'Everything Changes' from Waitress!

Check out her performance below!

If you like this video, consider making a donation to The Actors Fund who provide emergency financial assistance to entertainment professionals in need, or Broadway Cares who's Broadway Backwards fundraiser was cancelled.

Living Room Concerts: Desi Oakley Sings WAITRESS!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW Exclusive: Get Fit in 15 with a Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!
  • BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- Judy Garland's Cut Songs
  • BWW TV: The Cast of ROCK OF AGES Perform 'Here I Go Again'
  • BWW TV: Preview BroadwayWorld's Online Classes and Sign-Up Now to Learn Acting, Singing & Dancing!