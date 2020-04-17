LIVING ROOM CONCERTS
Click Here for More Articles on LIVING ROOM CONCERTS

Living Room Concerts: Arielle Jacobs Sings From The New Musical 'BETWEEN THE LINES!'

Article Pixel Apr. 17, 2020  

Broadway is temporarily on hiatus, and we know everyone at BroadwayWorld working from home is feeling the effects of not getting our regular fix.

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

For today's performance we've got Aladdin's Arielle Jacobs singing 'A Whole New Story' from the new musical Between the Lines!

Check out her performance below!

If you like this video, consider making a donation to The Actors Fund who provide emergency financial assistance to entertainment professionals in need, or Broadway Cares who's Broadway Backwards fundraiser was cancelled.

Living Room Concerts: Arielle Jacobs Sings From The New Musical 'BETWEEN THE LINES!'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: The Cast of ROCK OF AGES Perform 'Here I Go Again'
  • BWW TV: Preview BroadwayWorld's Online Classes and Sign-Up Now to Learn Acting, Singing & Dancing!
  • BWW Flashback: Randy Rainbow (Re)Reads Patti LuPone's Autobiography- Patti Stars in ANYTHING GOES!
  • BWW TV: Garden of Dreams Performer is Mentored Virtually by O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge