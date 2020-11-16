Live Virtual Reading of FEET IN THE FOREST LEAVE NO MARK to be Presented in December

Tune in Sunday, December 6th, 2020.

Feet in the Forest Leave No Mark is a new play by Dipti Bramhandkar and directed by Dan Milne and Jane Nash.

LIVE Virtual Play Reading:

Sunday, December 6th, 2020

3pm EST • 8pm GMT

8pm EST • 1am GMT

Free tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feet-in-the-forest-leave-no-mark-virtual-live-reading-tickets-129094704737

Camping is a rite of passage for many and becomes a way of life for some. This play is the story of a life as told through a series of camping related vignettes. How does being in nature help reveal who we are and who we might become? What is it about the open air and conversation under the stars that helps us get closer? Come sit by the fire with us. Bring your own s'mores.

Cast: Madeline Barr, Purva Bedi, Emma Gordon, Chris McGarry, Nina Mehta, Alia Shahid, Rita Wolf

Virtual Stage Manager: Laurel Hinton • Music: Deborah Linehan • Poster: Marcus Liwag

