Live Nation To Reopen New York City's Irving Plaza After Multi-Million Dollar Renovation With 40+ Concerts

Live Nation is reopening Irving Plaza, one of New York City's most beloved venues, after an extensive multi-million dollar renovation of the historic venue. To kick things off right, over 40 shows are confirmed as part of the venue's grand reopening. Ashley McBryde will be the first artist to perform on Tuesday, August 17.

After closing in 2019 for renovations, the fully restored Irving Plaza is ready to host 1,200 fans with improved sightlines, state-of-the-art sound/lights and world-class production. Live Nation focused on enhancing the overall concert experience throughout the venue for both artists and fans while maintaining the venue's 19th century charm.

Irving Plaza has been a NYC landmark since 1978, presenting iconic artists and emerging talent across all genres for more than 50 years. From punk to alternative, indie to hip-hop, rock to pop, the venue has been a must-play stop on tours and for special performances, including Sir Paul McCartney, The Foo Fighters, U2, Green Day, Ariana Grande, The Ramones, Nine Inch Nails, Childish Gambino, Katy Perry, Eminem, Nas, and many others.

"We are excited to reveal our grand reopening series of shows and look forward to reopening our doors and bringing live music back to New York City. It will be great to finally be able to reconnect music fans with their favorite artists, especially here in this beautifully restored room," said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation. "Irving Plaza is filled with incredible music memories and these spectacular renovations will allow us to host even more amazing concerts."

New additions include an upscale VIP Lounge with private bar and balcony level boxes that offer unobstructed views of the stage enabling fans the best seats in the house. To ensure the artist's experience is just as premium as the fans, two fully renovated balcony level artist dressing rooms feature direct stage access and an adjacent green room with a private bathroom and amenities. The expanded lobby and bar area provide a new space for multifunctional use, including artist merchandise, meet and greets, or for individually curated events.

Irving Plaza now boasts next-generation Cisco Wifi 6 for faster and more reliable social connectivity for fans who want to share their experience with their friends and followers during a performance.

The Irving Plaza Grand Reopening Series of Shows include:

Tickets on Sale on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Middle Kids on Monday, September 20; The Black Dahlia Murder on Sunday, October 10; Lotus on Friday, October 15; Kevin Gates on Tuesday, October 19; State Champs on Thursday, October 21; The Record Company on Monday, October 25; Armor for Sleep on Friday, November 5; Ruston Kelly on Wednesday, November 10; Elder Island on Thursday, November 11; Pouya on Saturday, November 13; Jesse McCartney on Monday, November 15; The Lemonheads on Tuesday, November 23; The Slackers on Saturday, December 18; Lagwagon on Sunday, December 19; Mother Mother on Wednesday, February 2;

Tickets on Sale on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Ashley McBryde on Tuesday, August 17; Guided By Voices on Friday, September 10; Ben Folds on Sunday, September 12; J.I. on Thursday, September 16; City Morgue on Saturday, October 30; JP Saxe on Saturday, November 6; Jelly Roll on Friday, November 19; lovelytheband & Sir Sly on Wednesday, December 1; Juice on Friday, December 10; Ripe on Thursday, December 30 and on Friday, December 31; K. Flay on Thursday, February 17; INHALER on Thursday, March 10; Knuckle Puck on Friday, March 11.

Also Scheduled to Perform. Ticket information will be announced shortly

Colter Wall on Saturday, September 11; Andy Mineo on Sunday, October 3; The Struts on Friday, October 8; Toadies & Rev Horton Heat on Sunday, October 17; Governors Ball Presents Princess Nokia on Sunday, October 24; Envy On The Coast on Sunday, November 21; The Jungle Giants on Friday, February 25; Relient K on Friday, March 18; Moonchild on Saturday, April 2; Haken & Symphony X on Tuesday, May 10; and The Dead South on Saturday, May 21.

Coming Soon

Johnnyswim

Bryce Vine

The Staves

Marc E Bassy

Young M.A.

Tickets for all Irving Plaza shows will be available at IrvingPlaza.com and LiveNation.com.