Listen to the Full Live Recording of LES MISERABLES Live in Concert

In case you missed it yesterday, you now have the chance to listen to the full live recording of LES MISÉRABLES Live in Concert!

If you missed it yesterday, visit: https://t.co/j6Ct4GNtAU to listen back to the full live recording of #LesMizConcert on @BBCRadio2. pic.twitter.com/N18psdiRuB - Les Misérables (@lesmisofficial) January 6, 2020

BBC Radio 2 graced its listeners yesterday with the full recording of Les Misérables: The All-Star Staged Concert, hosted by Matt Lucas. The staged concert of Les Misérables, starring Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Matt Lucas was broadcast Live In UK, Ireland, and US cinemas on Dec 2nd.

With a cast and orchestra of over 65, the production ran from August 10th through November 30th 2019 at the Gielgud Theatre.

Matt Lucas' other theatre credits include Taboo at the Leicester Square Theatre and the touring production of Little Britain Live. His film credits include Les Misérables Staged Concert, Sherlock Gnomes, Shaun of the Dead, Alice in Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Gnomeo and Juliet, Bridesmaids and Paddington. On television his credits include Shooting Stars, Doctor Who, Pompidou, Come Fly with Me and The Wind in the Willows, as well as the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning television show Little Britain with David Walliams.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You