Listen to the 2025 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album

As BroadwayWorld reported in November, six new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including: Hell's Kitchen, Merrily We Roll Along, The Outsiders, Suffs, The Notebook, and The Wiz.

Which cast recordings were eligible?

For the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, recordings must be released between September 16, 2023 to August 30, 2024.

Which shows have won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in years past?

The last ten recipients were: Some Like It Hot, Into the Woods, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, Hamilton, and Beautiful.

Before the 2025 winner is announced on Sunday, February 5, take a listen to all five of the nominated albums below.

Hell's Kitchen

Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Jou Moon, Principal Vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, Producers (Alicia Keys, Composer & Lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Merrily We Roll Along

Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, Principal Vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, Producers (Stephen Sondheim, Composer & Lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook

John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, Producers; Ingrid Michaelson, Composer & Lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders

Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, Principal Vocalists; Zach Change, Jonathan Clay & Justine Levine, Composers/Lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Suffs

Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, Producers; Shaina Taub, Composer & Lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz

Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, Principal Vocalists: Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, Producers (Charlie Smalls, Composer & Lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)