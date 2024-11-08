GRAMMYs Nominate THE OUTSIDERS, SUFFS, & More For Best Musical Theatre Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The nominations for the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album have been announced. Hell's Kitchen, Merrily We Roll Along, The Outsiders, Suffs, The Notebook, and The Wiz have been nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

This marks the third consecutive year that only Broadway cast recordings have been nominated in the category, shutting out West End and Off-Broadway recordings.

The 2025 GRAMMYs will air on CBS on Sunday, February 2, broadcast live from Los Angeles. The award will go to the principal vocalists and the album producers of 50% or more of the playing time of the album. The lyricists and composers of 50% or more of a score of a new recording are eligible, as long as their work has not been nominated in this category before.

Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees

“Hell's Kitchen,” Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Jou Moon, Principal Vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, Producers (Alicia Keys, Composer & Lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

“Merrily We Roll Along,” Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, Principal Vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, Producers (Stephen Sondheim, Composer & Lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

“The Notebook,” John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, Producers; Ingrid Michaelson, Composer & Lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“The Outsiders,” Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, Principal Vocalists; Zach Change, Jonathan Clay & Justine Levine, Composers/Lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

“Suffs,” Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, Producers; Shaina Taub, Composer & Lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

"The Wiz," Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, Principal Vocalists: Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, Producers (Charlie Smalls, Composer & Lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)