Listen to 'The First Verb' From the Original Cast Album of IN THE GREEN
The cast album for Grace McLean’s In the Green will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, October 16.
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS announced that it will release the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 original cast recording of In the Green - the new musical by Grace McLean - in digital and streaming formats on Friday, October 16. A physical CD will be available later this year. The album features orchestrations by Grace McLean and Kris Kukul, with music supervision by Kris Kukul, and music direction by Ada Westfall. To pre-order the album, which is produced by Dean Sharenow, Grace McLean, and Kris Kukul, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/inthegreen.
Listen The First Verb off the album below!
In the Green, which was commissioned and produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3, tells the origin story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen. Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist, and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta. The cast features Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean, Mia Pak, and Hannah Whitney.
"IN THE GREEN" TRACK LIST
1. O Virga ac Diadema
2. Death Ceremony
3. If I Had A Knee
4. The Rule
5. I Am Hungry
6. Eve
7. Ritual
8. Little Life
9. Sun Song
10. In the Green
11. Burial
12. Underground
13. Confession
14. Sun Song Reprise
15. Light Undercover
16. The First Verb
17. O Viridissima Virga
18. Light Undercover / In the Green Reprise
19. The Ripening
20. Forgiveness
21. Integration
22. Exorcism
