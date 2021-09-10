Listen to 'The Anonymous Ones' From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!

A new track from the Dear Evan Hansen movie has been released! "The Anonymous Ones", a new song written especially for the film, was penned by Amandla Stenberg, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul.

The new will be performed by Stenberg in the film, as she portrays the role of Alana Beck. An alternate version of the track was also released today, sung by popular recording artist SZA. Both track will be featured on the upcoming soundtrack from the film, which is slated to be released on September 24. The soundtrack will feature reimagined tracks from the film by Sam Smith, Summer Walker, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Finneas and Tori Kelly!

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Featuring Grammy winning songs, including the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "Words Fail," Dear Evan Hansen stars six-time Oscar® nominee Amy Adams, Oscar® winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix's Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns) and Adam Siegel (2 Guns, Drive), and is executive produced by Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories.

Listen to the two new tracks here: