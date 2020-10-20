Listen to Lilla Crawford on the Latest Episode of TAKE A BOW

The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

Lilla Crawford takes a bow in this week's episode of Take A Bow! The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

In this past Thursday's episode of Take A Bow, Lilla Crawford, star of Annie and Into The Woods, joins the podcast to talk about going from the orphanage to grandmother's house. During the episode she talks about the audition process of Annie, having dog treats in her hands while performing "Tomorrow," and her time on set in Into The Woods. The three wrapped up the interview by catching up on their current life. Lilla is now at NYU Tisch in several clubs, including an improv club and an award winning sketch club. She also talks about her time in one of her favorite projects: "The Who Was? Show" on Netflix. Check out this fun episode with these three inspiring teenagers available on all podcast platforms now!

Listen below!



Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Take A Bow's past exciting guests include, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Rosenthal, Beanie Feldstein, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renee, Iain Armitage, Jeremy Villas, Joe Serafini, Joshua Colley, Josh Lamon, Lexi Underwood, Max Von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Presley Ryan, Taylor Trensch, child wrangler Vanessa Brown, and casting director Jen Rudin.

You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You