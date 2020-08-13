Listen to 'God of the Bigots' From PARIS COMMUNE, Part of THE MICHAEL FRIEDMAN COLLECTION

Two new albums will be released on Friday, August 14.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and The Civilians recently announced that the second installment of world premiere albums of The Michael Friedman Collection, will be available for streaming and download on Friday, August 14. Two new titles, (I Am) Nobody's Lunch and Paris Commune, follow the first three - The Great Immensity, The Abominables, and This Beautiful City - that were released last year. (I Am) Nobody's Lunch features music and lyrics by Michael Friedman and a book by Steve Cosson, from interviews by the company.

Listen to 'God of the Bigots' from Paris Commune below!

Paris Commune, was written by Steve Cosson and Michael Friedman, with songs translated and adapted by Michael Friedman. This extraordinary long-term project will eventually comprise the premiere recordings of nine musicals from the beloved late Obie Award-winning songwriter Michael Friedman. For more information, and to stream or download the albums, please visit TheMichaelFreidmanCollection.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You