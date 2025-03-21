Listen to AnnMarie Milazzo Sing from 'The Shape of Things: Songs From Joy The Musical'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo just released “The Shape of Things: Songs From Joy The Musical,” a concept album inspired by Joy, the powerful and uplifting new musical based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, on Joy Machine Records.

“Making this record was an opportunity for me to get back to my roots in the recording studio, working with my band and doing the thing I love most - writing and singing songs,” Milazzo stated.

“The Shape of Things” is a collection of songs that capture the essence of Joy’s journey – from facing adversity to achieving incredible success. The album features a diverse range of musical styles, showcasing AnnMarie Milazzo’s incredible vocal range and songwriting prowess.

Learn more about the album and listen to Milazzo sing the title track below!

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream.