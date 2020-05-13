Listen to Abby Mueller on the BREAK A BAT! Podcast
Abby Mueller steps into the Batter's Box with host Al Malafronte for Episode 33 of Break a Bat!
Listen below!
In this episode, Mueller discusses some of the parallels she sees in high levels of performance both on stage and at the stadium, having grown up in a family that embraced both sports and the arts. Both of her parents were esteemed actors in Chicago's theatre scene, and her grandfather, Bill Mueller, played centerfield for the Chicago White Sox in the 1940's. Mueller even shares a memorable 'scene' that her grandfather had on the field with the great Joe DiMaggio, while the White Sox hosted the New York Yankees at the historic Comiskey Park.
Mueller has taken The Great White Way by storm in All-Star caliber fashion ever since her Broadway debut in Kinky Boots in 2013, having since gone onto star in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in which she played Carole King, and is currently set to take the stage in one of Broadway's most anticipated shows of the upcoming season - Six the Musical, starring as Jane Seymour.
Not unlike quarantined ballplayers gearing up for MLB Opening Day, Mueller is staying atop her game for Six's eventual opening, and offers insight into why she believes the show garnered such a passionate fanbase in its out of town tryout. She also discusses what she's looking forward to most about its official opening upon Broadway's return, and just how needed theatre will be to help bring joy back to the city.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)