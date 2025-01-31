Listen: BOOP! THE MUSICAL Releases First Single 'Where I Wanna Be'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BOOP! The Musical has released the first single from its newly announced cast recording, out soon on Melody Place Records. Hear star Jasmine Amy Rogers and the show's ensemble perform, "Where I Wanna Be".

Following an engagement in Chicago last year, Broadway previews of BOOP! The Musical will begin on March 11, 2025. The musical will open officially at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The principal cast of BOOP! will be led by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead, and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell said “The joy this cast has brought to BOOP! The Musical is infectious. BOOP! is filled with some of the greatest dancers, singers and actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with on a new original musical. We had a blast bringing BOOP! to the stage in Chicago and I can’t wait for audiences to see this original Broadway Cast go Fullout.”

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

BOOP! The Musical premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre November 19 through December 24, 2023, opening December 6, 2023. BOOP! The Musical is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer.