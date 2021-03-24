Listen: The Life and Career of Ann Reinking Celebrated on Latest Episode of THE FABULOUS INVALID Podcast

The Fabulous Invalid podcast has released an epic episode this week, We Got Annie: Ann Reinking (1949 - 2020), celebrating Broadway and Dance legend, Ann Reinking.

In We Got Annie: Ann Reinking, co-hosts Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo continue their season-long theme of their "favorite things" by paying tribute to the singular life and work of Broadway dancer, actor, choreographer, director, and Fosse muse Ann Reinking, who passed away in December 2020. In addition to sharing their own reflections on Ann's remarkable career, Jamie and Rob are joined by Candy Brown (Pippin), Marilu Henner (Over Here!, Chicago), Bebe Neuwirth (Sweet Charity, Chicago), and Michael Berresse (Chicago) who share their own intimate remembrances of their dear friend and colleague. We Got Annie is a celebration of one of Broadway's greatest legends, the unique gifts of her talent, and the indelible impact she made upon theatre history.

New episodes, and the complete archive of episodes from Season One and Two of The Fabulous Invalid, are available on iTunes and Spotify, and everywhere one downloads podcasts.