Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Listen: The Life and Career of Ann Reinking Celebrated on Latest Episode of THE FABULOUS INVALID Podcast

Candy Brown (Pippin), Marilu Henner (Over Here!, Chicago), Bebe Neuwirth (Sweet Charity, Chicago), and Michael Berresse (Chicago) join the episode.

Mar. 24, 2021  

The Fabulous Invalid podcast has released an epic episode this week, We Got Annie: Ann Reinking (1949 - 2020), celebrating Broadway and Dance legend, Ann Reinking.

Listen to 'We Got Annie' below!

In We Got Annie: Ann Reinking, co-hosts Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo continue their season-long theme of their "favorite things" by paying tribute to the singular life and work of Broadway dancer, actor, choreographer, director, and Fosse muse Ann Reinking, who passed away in December 2020. In addition to sharing their own reflections on Ann's remarkable career, Jamie and Rob are joined by Candy Brown (Pippin), Marilu Henner (Over Here!, Chicago), Bebe Neuwirth (Sweet Charity, Chicago), and Michael Berresse (Chicago) who share their own intimate remembrances of their dear friend and colleague. We Got Annie is a celebration of one of Broadway's greatest legends, the unique gifts of her talent, and the indelible impact she made upon theatre history.

Tune in to discover why there really is no tune like a showtune!

New episodes, and the complete archive of episodes from Season One and Two of The Fabulous Invalid, are available on iTunes and Spotify, and everywhere one downloads podcasts.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Next On Stage T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Youth Princess Bedhead T-Shirt
Chorus T-Shirt

Related Articles
LISTEN: Huffman Talks ELECTRIC ISLAND & More on Broadways Backbone Photo

LISTEN: Huffman Talks ELECTRIC ISLAND & More on Broadway's Backbone

LISTEN: Rosie ODonnell Reveals That David Bowie Didnt Like RENT Photo

LISTEN: Rosie O'Donnell Reveals That David Bowie Didn't Like RENT

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine andHoward Sherman Photo

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine andHoward Sherman

Listen to Sondheim, Lapine, Schwartz & More on ANYTHING GOES Podcast Photo

Listen to Sondheim, Lapine, Schwartz & More on ANYTHING GOES Podcast


More Hot Stories For You