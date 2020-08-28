Listen: TAKE A BOW Podcast Hosted by Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash Releases New Episode
Episode 14 features Lucas and Tokash sharing their experiences of attending special events.
Tony and Grammy-nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and TV veteran, Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced this week's episode of TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.
Listen to the latest episode below!
This week's special edition episode features the host sharing their experiences of attending special events for listeners. Sydney Lucas shares her in depth story of the 2015 Tony Awards, including what it was like to be nominated, performing as Small Al on the Tony stage representing Fun Home, costume changes, and the day itself. Eli Tokash shares his story of what it was like to meet former First Lady Michelle Obama, playing Peter while representing Finding Neverland at the White House and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. While reflecting on such wonderful accomplishments hosts Sydney and Eli send out special messages to their families who allowed all of it to happen.
Take A Bow's past exciting guests include, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ciara Renee, Joe Serafine, Caitlin Kinnunen, Anthony Rosenthal, Max von Essen, Taylor Trensch, Max von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Analise Scarpaci, Josh Lamon, Jeremy Villas, and casting director Jen Rudin.
Tony and Grammy-nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and Television veteran, Eli Tokash, both began their careers as child actors. Now teenagers, they are teaming up to share their industry experiences and expertise through Take A Bow, a weekly entertainment podcast geared towards fellow lovers of arts and entertainment. Take A Bow walks audiences through life in the entertainment industry, as well as discuss various topics with all different types of guests including actors, directors, musicians, child wranglers, casting directors, stage crew and more.
