Listen: TAKE A BOW Podcast Hosted by Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash Releases New Episode

Episode 14 features Lucas and Tokash sharing their experiences of attending special events.

This week's special edition episode features the host sharing their experiences of attending special events for listeners. Sydney Lucas shares her in depth story of the 2015 Tony Awards, including what it was like to be nominated, performing as Small Al on the Tony stage representing Fun Home, costume changes, and the day itself. Eli Tokash shares his story of what it was like to meet former First Lady Michelle Obama, playing Peter while representing Finding Neverland at the White House and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. While reflecting on such wonderful accomplishments hosts Sydney and Eli send out special messages to their families who allowed all of it to happen.

Tony and Grammy-nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and Television veteran, Eli Tokash, both began their careers as child actors. Now teenagers, they are teaming up to share their industry experiences and expertise through Take A Bow, a weekly entertainment podcast geared towards fellow lovers of arts and entertainment. Take A Bow walks audiences through life in the entertainment industry, as well as discuss various topics with all different types of guests including actors, directors, musicians, child wranglers, casting directors, stage crew and more.

