Listen: 'Revolting Children' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Soundtrack Released; Pre-Order the Album Now

The lead single from the soundtrack to Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL has been released! Listen to "Revolting Children" below and check out new details on the soundtrack, including the track list, below ahead of its release on November 18.

"Revolting Children" is a rousing ensemble number performed by the cast of Netflix's new film inspired by the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical. "Revolting Children" arrives as the lead single to the full soundtrack, which features GRAMMY and Tony Award-nominated songs from the original West End production written by Tim Minchin as performed by the film's cast, as well as an original score by composer and orchestrator Christopher Nightingale.

Available for pre-order now, Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL (SOUNDTRACK FROM THE NETFLIX FILM) will be released digitally on November 18 and on CD December 9. Included within the album's 22 tracks are 12 vocal songs written by Tim Minchin for his critically-acclaimed, award-winning West End production, newly-recorded by the film's talented cast.

With vocals by Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham, as well as newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda, the album features some of the original musical's favorite numbers like "Naughty," "School Song," "When I Grow Up" and more.

In addition to the album's vocal songs, the soundtrack also includes 10 instrumental score pieces by Christopher Nightingale. Music supervisor and orchestrator of the original stage production, Nightingale now brings his Tony Award-nominated orchestrations to the film's original score. Wrapping up the 22-track collection is a special, new original vocal track, details for which will be revealed soon.

Of the soundtrack, Tim Minchin says, "It's now fifteen years since Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly asked me to help them create Matilda The Musical, and I never dreamed that the songs would still be finding new life now. Matilda The Musical has now been performed all over the world, in different accents, different languages, and by performers of all stripes; each of them bringing to the tale their own style, their own experiences, their own passion. This album is another - very, very exciting - chapter in the Matilda story."

"The range and breadth of musical opportunity that this classic story offers up is a gift for any composer," adds Christopher Nightingale. "The diversity of the songs is gloriously far-reaching, and my first job in writing the original score was to try and build a framework that might bind things together; find, create and extend common ground. I am incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to write a score that has had such intrinsic value in a movie. Matthew Warchus is innately musical himself, and it's excellent to work with someone who values and understands the role music plays in a story like this."

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical debuts in US theaters on Friday, December 9 and will be available on Netflix [excluding the UK & Ireland] on Christmas Day. Directed by Matthew Warchus and with a screenplay by Tony Award winner Dennis Kelly, the film stars Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham, plus newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda.

Matilda the Musical Soundtrack Track List

Miracle** Naughty** The Acrobat and The Escapologist School Song** The Hammer** Chokey Chant - Hide Me And So The Great Day Arrived The Biggest Burp Bruce** When I Grow Up** The Most Dangerous feat I'm Here** The Smell of Rebellion** The Newt - Stretchy Ears Quiet** Telekinesis My House** The Truth - Chokey Destruction Day of Reckoning Magnus Returns Revolting Children** Track 22 - To Be Revealed**

**Denotes album vocal track

Watch the trailer for Matilda the Musical here: